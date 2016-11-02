Police, firefighters involved in standoff at SE Portland home; suspect in custody

Police were involved in a standoff with a possibly armed stabbing suspect at a southeast Portland home Wednesday.

The homeowners called police at around 10 a.m. after a person they know came over to their home on the 12700 block of Rhone Street and began acting erratically.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming out of the garage.

Firefighters responded to the scene, but police said the suspect, identified as Shawn Edward Mahan, 43, walked toward them and ordered them to get out.

The firefighters retreated and worked to put out the fire from a safe distance.

At one point, a small explosion was heard coming from the garage.

The Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team, or SERT, and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene by 11 a.m.

Police described it as a "tactical incident."

It was not believed anyone besides Mahan was inside the garage or home.

By 1 p.m., police were seen removing Mahan from the garage. The Portland Police Bureau then reported that Mahan was in custody and being taken to the hospital for a precautionary examination.

After he was released from the hospital, Mahan was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of assault in the first degree and a parole violation.

Police said Mahan is believed to have been involved in a nearby stabbing Wednesday morning. The victim in that case sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Neighbors were evacuated to TriMet buses while the situation unfolded, while others nearby were advised to shelter in place.

