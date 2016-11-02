Bill Murray gives ticketless Cubs fan World Series seat

Actor Bill Murray surprised a fellow Cubs fan outside of Progressive Field in Cleveland Tuesday night with a ticket to sit with him during Game 6 of the World Series. (MLB.com/Twitter)

Bill Murray has come to the rescue of a fellow Chicago Cubs fan by providing a ticket to Game 6 of the World Series.

Karen Michael tells MLB.com she was hoping that there might somehow be an extra ticket available at the box office in Cleveland on Tuesday night. After being told the game was sold out, she spotted Murray walking by and decided to follow him.

The Indiana woman says the actor turned around and offered her a ticket. She soon found herself sitting next to Murray in a section with other celebrity Cubs fans, like Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

Michael says she and Murray chatted about their experiences rooting for the Cubs, who haven't won a World Series since 1908.

The Cubs went on to win the game 9-3 to force Wednesday's deciding Game 7, which begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. on FOX 12.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed