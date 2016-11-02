Portland triathlete going for world record with cancer awareness run

A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.More >
A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.More >
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign matter.More >
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign matter.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
A Portland State University student learned as a hit-and-run situation was unfolding on campus Friday morning that she has a bizarre connection to the car involved.More >
A Portland State University student learned as a hit-and-run situation was unfolding on campus Friday morning that she has a bizarre connection to the car involved.More >
A 61-year-old suspect has been identified in connection to a hit-and-run incident that occurred Friday near Portland State University.More >
A 61-year-old suspect has been identified in connection to a hit-and-run incident that occurred Friday near Portland State University.More >
A Woodburn robbery that took place on Thursday leaving an employee injured was staged, according to police. Police originally reported a robbery that took place at Gina’s Restaurant in Woodburn on Thursday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who received a serious laceration to her arm during a struggle with the suspect who had a knife.More >
A Woodburn robbery that took place on Thursday leaving an employee injured was staged, according to police. Police originally reported a robbery that took place at Gina’s Restaurant in Woodburn on Thursday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who received a serious laceration to her arm during a struggle with the suspect who had a knife.More >
The girl was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition.More >
The girl was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition.More >
Nobody wants to have high blood pressure, but some people are being misdiagnosed with elevated pressure because of these simple mistakes.More >
Nobody wants to have high blood pressure, but some people are being misdiagnosed with elevated pressure because of these simple mistakes.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
The federal government has placed thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children in the homes of sponsors, but last year it couldn't account for nearly 1,500 of them.More >
The federal government has placed thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children in the homes of sponsors, but last year it couldn't account for nearly 1,500 of them.More >