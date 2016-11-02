Portland triathlete going for world record with cancer awareness run

A Portland triathlete who is living with advanced prostate cancer is trying to break a world record.

Jeff Kline, 61, plans to run from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this month at Pace Setter Athletics on Southeast Woodstock.

His goal to run up to 1,500 miles this month and set a Guinness World Record for the most treadmill miles run on consecutive days.

Back in 2014, Kline ran 2,700 miles to raise awareness for prostate cancer screening, and he said the focus in November on men’s health helps to drive his running.

"I'm a cancer patient, so it's a big month for me. That's a big motivation fact for me this month," he said.

Kline is a coach for the Patagonia Expedition Race team for the group PRS Fit.

The Patagonia is described as the world's toughest adventure race, and with this world record attempt, he hopes to raise $50,000 to sponsor the team in the 2018 race in Chile.

