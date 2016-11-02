Sheriff: 100K pills seized from Oregon City dog breeders; puppies surrounded by waste

Deputies seized 100,000 illegal opioid pills from a home near Oregon City that was also a dog breeding facility where puppies were left in deplorable conditions, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force executed a search warrant on the 16000 block of South Harding Road on Wednesday morning.

Task force members seized Tramadol pills and $7,000 in cash. Four people were arrested.

Natalya Koroteev, 30, is facing the charge of distribution of a controlled substance; Ivan Koroteev, 38, was arrested on a probation warrant; Irina Koroteev, 33, is facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence; and Dmitry Koroteev, 45, had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while suspended.

At the scene, deputies discovered a dog breeding operation. Investigators said they found dead rats in the puppies' drinking water, as well as standing water and large amounts of feces and urine where the puppies lived and played.

"Swimming through feces and urine and rain. It's just deplorable circumstances," said Sharon Harmon, Executive Director of OHS.

Oregon Humane Society workers were called out and removed 10 lab puppies, each just 14 weeks old, along with four newborn Chihuahuas, two adult Chihuahuas and one adult German shepherd.

"Once they're in our care, we know they're safe, we know they're gonna get loved and fed and cared for, and we're gonna do our best not to spoil them," said Harmon.

Deputies are now investigating the conditions the dogs were found in and the dog breeding operation.

Promotional materials at the scene stated the business was breeding pure AKC registered black lab puppies that were in a "loving home" and "always around children," according to deputies. The ads also claimed the puppies were from a "champion bloodline."

Investigators are asking anyone who has dealt with the Koroteevs to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-729-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Reference case 16-70352.

