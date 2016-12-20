Two Salem locals win 'Star Wars' fan film contest - KPTV - FOX 12


Two Salem locals win 'Star Wars' fan film contest

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Just as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” hit theaters, two 20-year-olds from Salem took their love of “Star Wars” to the next level.

MORE talks to Joel Edelblute and Justen Nelson to hear about how they won Disney’s fan film contest, Go Rogue.  

The duo won first place in the adult category of the contest for the U.S. and Canada.

Check out their winning film and all the other winners at StarWars.com/Go-Rogue-Contest.

