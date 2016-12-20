Timbers acquire goalkeeper Jeff Attinella from Minnesota United

The Portland Timbers have acquired goalkeeper Jeff Attinella from Minnesota United FC in exchange for a natural second-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

The Timbers announced the deal Tuesday.

Attinella was the eighth pick in the fourth round of the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 13 after spending the past four seasons with Real Salt Lake. With Real Salt Lake, Attinella made 29 appearances with 28 starts, recording five shutouts and 107 saves.

The 28-year-old attended college at the University of South Florida.

“We’re very pleased to add Jeff as a proven ’keeper in MLS,” said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. “He will provide quality and experience, and we feel good about our depth in that position.”

Originally drafted in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft by Real Salt Lake, Attinella made his professional debut with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the North American Soccer League. Attinella made 56 appearances across two seasons with the Rowdies, winning the NASL Soccer Bowl in 2012, while also collecting NASL Best XI honors and finishing second in NASL MVP voting following the 2012 season.

