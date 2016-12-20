Salem pair win Star Wars fan film contest

Just as "Rogue One: a Star Wars Story" hit theaters, two 20-year-olds from Salem took their love of Star Wars to the next level.

Justin Nelson and Joel Eddel-Blute stopped by more to talk about how they won Disney's fan film contest, Go Rogue.

Justin and Joel won first place in the adult category of the fan film contest for the U.S. and Canada.

There were also teen and child categories, and winners for Mexico, Germany, Southeast Asia and New Zealand.

To see Just and Joel’s winning entry, along with other fan videos, go to StarWars.com/GoRogue.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.