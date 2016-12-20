Deep sinkhole shuts down street in SE Portland

A sinkhole shut down a southeast Portland street Tuesday.

The sinkhole opened up on Southeast 49th near Rhone Street. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services reports the hole is 16 feet deep and about 4 feet wide.

Before repairs could begin, crews were working Tuesday to determine what caused it.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported the sinkhole was apparently triggered when a garbage truck drove along the street. The truck's rear wheel fell through the asphalt, but the momentum allowed the truck to clear the hole.

No injuries were reported.

Portland sees a couple hundred sinkholes each year, but not typically this size.

Neighbors said there was no indication something like this would happen.

"It seems unimaginable there is a giant hole in our street right there," said Ira Stone, who lives nearby.

City workers said there's been no disruption of sewer service in the area.

Crews blocked off Southeast 49th Street between Rhone Street and Powell Boulevard. The closure was expected to last for a few days, with emergency repairs taking place overnight.

The street had been slated for a sewer pipe replacement project in July 2017. The area's pipes are between 60 and 104 years old.

