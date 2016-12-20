FBI: Bank robber dubbed 'Harry Potter Bandit' taken into custody in Washington

Suspected bank robber known as the "Harry Potter Bandit" has hit banks in Seattle and the Portland metro area, according to investigators (Images: Gresham PD and FBI)

A bank robber dubbed the "Harry Potter Bandit" who was wanted in connection with at least six bank robberies in Oregon and Washington is now in federal custody, according to the FBI.

Caleb Andrew Dierlam, 20, was arrested at his home in Mill Creek, Washington on Dec. 14. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Seattle on Tuesday.

Dierlam was arrested on probable cause for a robbery at an Umpqua Bank in Lynnwood, Washington on July 25, according to the FBI.

Investigators believe he may be responsible for three other Washington bank robberies, as well as robberies at Key Bank in Gresham and U.S. Bank in the Beaverton area. The Oregon robberies both occurred on Nov. 8.

Detectives said the suspect had an odd disguise in Oregon, as much of his body was covered with orange paint.

He had previously been dubbed the "Harry Potter Bandit," as investigators said he looked similar to the popular movie character.

Investigators continue to investigate Dierlam's possible involvement in the additional bank robberies.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.