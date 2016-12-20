Missing Washington girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert was issued for Aleionna Wilson who was taken from a daycare by Aleiondro Wilson (Images: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children/KPTV)

A missing baby girl from Washington was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for her Tuesday.

Investigators said 14-month-old Aleionna Wilson was taken from a daycare in Kent, Washington on Dec. 16 by 37-year-old Aleiondro Wilson.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon. At 2:35 p.m., Washington State Patrol reported the girl had been found safe.

No other details were immediately released.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Aleionna Wilson has been safely found. Thank you everyone for sharing the message. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) December 20, 2016

Aleiondro Wilson was last known to be in North Powder, Oregon in Union County. Police said he is the girl's father.

He was believed to be driving a 2004 silver Chevrolet Tahoe with Washington license plates AXS6810. The vehicle had a U-Haul trailer attached with Florida license plate GCI448.

Investigators believed the suspect may have been taking the girl to Texas. He was armed with a handgun and made suicidal statements, according to police.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

