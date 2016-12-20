Missing Washington girl found safe after Amber Alert issued - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Washington girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert was issued for Aleionna Wilson who was taken from a daycare by Aleiondro Wilson (Images: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children/KPTV) An Amber Alert was issued for Aleionna Wilson who was taken from a daycare by Aleiondro Wilson (Images: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children/KPTV)
KENT, WA (KPTV) -

A missing baby girl from Washington was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for her Tuesday. 

Investigators said 14-month-old Aleionna Wilson was taken from a daycare in Kent, Washington on Dec. 16 by 37-year-old Aleiondro Wilson.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon. At 2:35 p.m., Washington State Patrol reported the girl had been found safe. 

No other details were immediately released. 

Aleiondro Wilson was last known to be in North Powder, Oregon in Union County. Police said he is the girl's father. 

He was believed to be driving a 2004 silver Chevrolet Tahoe with Washington license plates AXS6810. The vehicle had a U-Haul trailer attached with Florida license plate GCI448.

Investigators believed the suspect may have been taking the girl to Texas. He was armed with a handgun and made suicidal statements, according to police.

This story will be updated as new information is released. 

