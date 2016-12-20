Silver Falls State Park closes paths to iconic waterfalls - KPTV - FOX 12

Silver Falls State Park closes paths to iconic waterfalls

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon State Parks and Recreation has closed all pathways leading to Silver Falls State Park's iconic waterfalls due to risk posed by icicles.

The Statesman Journal reports that Silver Falls officials closed Canyon Trail and other paths on Monday and the closure is expected to remain in place until Friday, though warmer weather could reopen trails earlier.

Silver Falls State Park specialist Katharine Kittinger says slippery trails and 20-foot icicles falling onto the walkways pose too great a risk to let guests hike the area.

Visitors are allowed to hike past South Falls Lodge to the overlook above South Falls. The view of North Falls from Highway 214 also remains open.

