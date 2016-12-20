Road rage incident on I-84 leaves 8-year-old girl with gunshot wound

Portland police are investigating a case of road rage on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon that ended with an 8-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to her foot.

Officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a shooting at 2:56 p.m. in the 8500 block of Northeast Multnomah Street. When they arrived at the scene the learned the victim had been shot from a vehicle passing them on I-84.

Medical personnel arrived and treated the victim for her superficial injury. She did not require immediate transportation to a hospital.

According to police, the girl had been in the back seat of a car being driven east on I-84 by her mother when they came upon another person driving a minivan in a reckless manner, almost causing the victim’s mother to crash.

The mother then said someone shot from the van into her vehicle, hitting her daughter, as she drove past it. Another child in the backseat of the car was uninjured.

The suspect van was described as a blue minivan of an unknown make and model. The driver was described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 or 35 years old with a chunky build who was unshaven and wearing a hat.

Police note there may have been a passenger in the van, and it may have been involved with at least one hit-and-run incident on I-84 prior to the shooting.

Officers from the East Precinct stopped a van matching the suspect vehicle description at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street and detained the driver, Joshua Eric Constantine, 32, for further investigation by detectives.

Constantine was later booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

He will be in court on Wednesday.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case or the possible hit-and-run incident please call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

