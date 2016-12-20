Police: Wanted man in stolen car dragged officer, drove wrong way in Salem

A wanted man in a stolen car dragged an officer 15 feet and then drove the wrong way down streets in Salem, according to police.

The incident began at 2:35 p.m. Monday. Two Salem officers spotted a 1997 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen to the Keizer Police Department.

The car was parked at a gas station on Wallace Road Northwest and Taggart Drive Northwest.

Officer Eric Moffitt attempted to talk to the driver from the passenger side of the car, but the driver suddenly put the car into reverse.

The officer was dragged for 15 feet before he fell to the ground. The driver left the scene.

Moffitt was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Witnesses reported seeing the stolen car going east in the westbound lanes on the Marion Street Bridge. It was then spotted going the wrong direction on Commercial Street Northeast and through several neighborhoods.

The car was found abandoned near the 1400 block of Market Street Northeast.

Officers and K-9s searched the area, but the suspect escaped.

Detectives released surveillance images of the suspect from nearby businesses. Anyone who recognizes him or has other information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Steve Chancellor at 503-588-6050, Ext. 7160.

"Salem Police detectives are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in this case. The suspect showed a clear disregard for not only Officer Moffitt, but also the public by operating the vehicle in a reckless manner," according to a Salem Police Department statement.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.