Landslides slow drivers in metro area, cleanup to continue

The cleanup will continue Wednesday in the metro area after multiple landslides partially blocked major roads.

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation said crews are still evaluating the area around two slides.

One of those slides is along Highway 99 in Tigard. About 80 cubic yards of debris came crashing down early Tuesday morning blocking the westbound lane.

The city of Tigard and ODOT reported they are looking into whether or not a construction site on the hillside played a role in the slide.

Hamilton said they are also monitoring a second slide off Highway 30 near Sauvie Island. He said crews will be back out Wednesday morning to see if anymore mud and debris is likely to fall.

He adds crews will stop at nightfall and return in the morning due to the inherent danger of the possibility of another slide in the darkness.

Hamilton said they are hopeful both slides will be cleaned up sometime Wednesday.

Crews have been concerned over last few days about warming temperatures. Hamilton said the ground thawed, was saturated with more than an inch of rain and became unstable in spots and slid.

He said there are four trouble spots they monitor in the Portland area during the winter months for landslides.

The Columbia River Gorge, Highway 99E south of Oregon City, Highway 30 west of the St. John’s Bridge and the Sunset Highway west of the tunnel.

For more information on slide risk in your neighborhood oregongeology.org.

