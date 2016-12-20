Amtrak train, semi involved in crash off Highway 99E in Canby area

An Amtrak train collided with a semi off Highway 99E in the Canby area Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said the semi became stuck near South End Road when the bottom of its trailer hit the tracks.

The driver escaped before the truck was hit by the train.

Firefighters said one passenger on the train suffered a minor injury. There were 281 passengers on the train, according to firefighters.

Around 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the truck following the crash. The truck was hauling wood chips.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays on Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby.

