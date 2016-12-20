Sheriff: Burglary suspect caught after riding bike away from deputy, hiding under trailer

A burglary suspect was caught hiding at a trailer park after riding his bicycle away from a deputy, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's office sergeant said a man was trying to avoid him on Portland Road Northeast near Ward Drive at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

When the deputy attempted to contact the man, the suspect rode away on his bicycle to a nearby trailer park.

Deputies surrounded the area and quickly located Cody Ryan Theodore, 26, of Salem. Deputies said he was hiding under the skirting of a trailer in the park.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators said a search of Theodore turned up a set of keys with numbers on them that matched a burglary that had just occurred at the Rockwood Park Apartments.

A maintenance worker at the complex identified the keys as belonging to him. He said an unknown person had entered an apartment that was having maintenance done and stole the keys and a bag of tools.

Deputies said a search of the area led to the discovery of the tools.

Theodore now faces additional charges of interfering with police and first-degree burglary. He also had several outstanding warrants.

