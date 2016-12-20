Columbia Sportswear brings back the Bugaboo

The dream of the ‘90s is alive on the ski slopes this winter as Columbia Sportswear re-launched the Bugaboo jacket it developed 30 years ago.

Those that grew up in the Pacific Northwest will likely remember the fluorescent three-in-one-jacket worn by so many of on the slopes between the mid-'80s and mid-'90s that had a zip-in fleece liner that could be worn with or without the outer nylon shell jacket.

Phil Padilla, a senior designer at Columbia Sportswear in Beaverton, said the team went into the “archive” for the designs for the buzzed-about reboot of the Bugaboo.

Columbia Sportswear was started in Portland back in 1938 by the father of the company's current chairperson, Gert Boyle.

