Columbia Sportswear brings back the Bugaboo - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Columbia Sportswear brings back the Bugaboo

Posted: Updated:

The dream of the ‘90s is alive on the ski slopes this winter as Columbia Sportswear re-launched the Bugaboo jacket it developed 30 years ago.

Those that grew up in the Pacific Northwest will likely remember the fluorescent three-in-one-jacket worn by so many of on the slopes between the mid-'80s and mid-'90s that had a zip-in fleece liner that could be worn with or without the outer nylon shell jacket.

Phil Padilla, a senior designer at Columbia Sportswear in Beaverton, said the team went into the “archive” for the designs for the buzzed-about reboot of the Bugaboo.

Columbia Sportswear was started in Portland back in 1938 by the father of the company's current chairperson, Gert Boyle.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.