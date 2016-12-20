Mercantile Portland offers style ideas for New Year’s Eve - KPTV - FOX 12


Mercantile Portland offers style ideas for New Year’s Eve

By Bill Smith, Social Media Director
It is time to start thinking of New Year’s Eve and what to wear!

Mercantile Portland in the Pioneer District wants to help customers pick out the perfect outfit.

"Mercantile Portland is an iconic women's fashion destination in the heart of downtown Portland's vibrant Pioneer District surrounded by the city's best restaurants, shopping and buzzing cultural scene,” Fanny Adams, marketing coordinator for Mercantile, explained. “We offer an impeccable mix of design from both American and European collections that are expertly edited for top style and quality each season.”

Fanny showed MORE some of the looks that they offer at the store highlighting what is current in the fashion world, as well as a pair of outfits that anyone could easily make going through their closet.

To see more unique collections and get more details about the shop, visit MercantilePortland.com.

