Gary Andersen signs contract extension with Oregon State football

Oregon State University officials announced on Tuesday that head football coach Gary Andersen has signed a contract extension.

As a result of this extension, Andersen is now under contract through the 2021 season.

Andersen completed his second year as head football coach of the Beavers. The Beavers are coming off a season where they won their last two games of the year, and also defeated their rival the Oregon Ducks for the first time since the 2007 season.

Players will return to campus next month for the beginning of winter term and off-season workouts on January 9.

The Spring Game is set for March 18 at Reser Stadium.

