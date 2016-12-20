Deputies: Suspect caught after stealing three vehicles in three days in Salem area

A serial car theft suspect was caught in a convenience store carrying stolen jewelry and a meth pipe, according to deputies.

The case began Dec. 11 when the owner of a BMW told deputies he was following his car that had been stolen the previous day.

Deputies located the car near Target in Salem, but the driver sped out of the area. Deputies said they were able to clearly see the driver and identify him as Richard David Keith, 24, of Salem.

The BMW was recovered later that evening behind a business on Lancaster Drive Northeast.

At 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12, deputies were called out to State Street and 45th Avenue on the report of suspicious circumstances regarding a Kia. They arrived and immediately recognized Keith in the car and determined the Kia was stolen.

Keith again sped out of the area. Due to the way he was driving, deputies did not pursue him.

At 9 p.m. that night, deputies took a report of a stolen Ford truck on the 13000 block of Silver Falls Highway. After taking the report, deputies said they located the stolen Kia that Keith had been driving earlier in the day.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, deputies learned the stolen Ford truck was involved in the theft of gasoline from Brooks Market on Portland Road. Deputies reviewed surveillance video and determined Keith was the suspect in the theft.

The truck was then found running with nobody inside it at 8 p.m. behind an Arco AM/PM on Lancaster Drive Northeast. Deputies went into the store and found Keith, who was arrested.

Deputies said he was carrying several pieces of jewelry and a meth pipe.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of meth, attempt to elude a police officer and theft of services.

Deputies are trying to locate the owner of the jewelry. Anyone with information about that or this case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office or text tips to TipMCSO at 847411.

