Longview man survives stabbing during used truck deal gone wrong

A Longview man feels lucky to be alive after he said a man he tried to buy a truck from stabbed him three times.

While lying on his couch, covered in bandages, Adam Ward described meeting the man last Thursday evening.



“We shook hands and stuff. He sounded like a nice guy and we took the truck for a test drive,” said Ward.

Ward answered an ad for a Toyota pickup truck on the “Offer Up” phone app, telling the seller he was ready to buy.

Ward and his wife Brenda set up a time to meet the seller at Walmart in Longview and Ward felt safe, being that it’s a very public and busy area.

After a quick test drive, Ward said his wife went back to their car to get a pen so the man could sign over the title.

Then, he was blindsided.



“As she was looking for a pen, he says, ‘Who’s got the money?’” Ward recalled. “I thought it was a punch. He hit me three times and I saw it was a knife. I saw it after he took it out of my neck. I go, ‘Brenda, I just got stabbed! I just got stabbed!’”



Ward said the suspect stabbed him three times in his neck, armpit and back. He ran to get help from some people in a nearby car, while his wife ran into Walmart and the suspect drove off.

Paramedics rushed Ward to the hospital and with surgery, doctors were able to stabilize him.



Three days later, Longview police set up a sting operation to catch Ward’s attacker. They found the same ad on Craigslist and asked the seller to meet them at Lowe’s in Longview.

When 21-year-old Anthony Woods and 19-year-old Drake Chisholm showed up, officers arrested them. Investigators believe Woods is the one who stabbed Ward.

Officers said the men had a knife and they think the suspects planned to attack and rob their next customers too.

If he ever buys anything from a stranger again, Ward said it won’t be for a very long time.



“Make sure you have a couple friends and make sure it doesn’t happen to them," he said.



Woods and Chisholm are both locked up in the Cowlitz County jail and police are recommending that Woods be charged with attempted murder, assault and other crimes.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

