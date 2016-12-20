Portland Parks & Recreation receives $2 million in funding for new park

Portland Parks & Recreation announced $2 million in funding that will be dedicated toward completing the first phase of the new park, Gateway Green.

Portland Parks said funding will allow the development of the innovative new park to move forward.

The park will be located on 25 acres of unused land at the confluence of I-84 and I-205.

"I'm pleased to be part of this unique partnership between two local governments and one dedicated non-profit, the Friends of Gateway Green," says Portland Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz. "Gateway Green will be a regional destination in park-deficient east Portland, and a working example of how active recreation can be balanced with natural restoration and preservation."

Portland Parks said the funding will provide Gateway Green with an expanded hiking trail network, small natural play area, habitat restoration, improved access, and off-road biking opportunities.

To learn more about the new park, visit www.gatewaygreenpdx.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.