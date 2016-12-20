Missing 75-year-old man found safe, according to police - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 75-year-old man found safe, according to police

Posted: Updated:
Gerald Thurlow (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Gerald Thurlow (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police say Gerald Thurlow is now home safe with his family after being reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gerald "Gerry" Thurlow was last seen Tuesday afternoon at the Southeast 148th Avenue and Division Street Fred Meyer store. He was suppose to follow his daughter on a drive to the Willamette National Cemetery to visit his late wife's grave.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said Thurlow was home safe with his family and no longer missing.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.