Missing 75-year-old man found safe, according to police

Portland police say Gerald Thurlow is now home safe with his family after being reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gerald "Gerry" Thurlow was last seen Tuesday afternoon at the Southeast 148th Avenue and Division Street Fred Meyer store. He was suppose to follow his daughter on a drive to the Willamette National Cemetery to visit his late wife's grave.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said Thurlow was home safe with his family and no longer missing.

