KFC launching inflatable pop-up in Portland Wednesday

The Colonel is coming to Pioneer Courthouse Square, taking the meaning of a pop-up to a whole new level.

KFC announced on social media Tuesday that they would be launching an inflatable franchise Wednesday at 5 p.m. in downtown Portland.

The comments on social media to the news vary from bad puns about “rubber chicken” dinners to questions about how hot oil and a bounce house would mix.

According to the KFC Facebook page, the fried chicken favorite has their “permits” and “plans” ready for the new location.

This will be the second Portland-based KFC promotion of the week. A new "album" from Portlandia star Fred Armisen has also been released in a very limited fashion. Copies were released in a single store in the metro, Music Millennium, as part of a scavenger hunt.

Staff at the store told FOX 12 that all of the copies were found within the first day they were released.

The chain also has a live stream schedule for 5 p.m., so Portland diners may find themselves on camera in front the more than 43 million Facebook users.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.