Anonymous donor pays adoption fees for five dogs at Newberg Animal Shelter

Hooch is up for adoption at the Newberg Animal Shelter. (Courtesy: Newberg Animal Shelter)

The Christmas season is looking a little brighter at the Newberg Animal Shelter thanks to a very generous gift from a Secret Santa.

Newberg Animal Shelter says a woman, who wants to remain anonymous, came into the shelter on Monday and paid the adoption fees for five dogs in hopes that they can go home for Christmas.

The donation adds up to $780, and covers the adoption fees for Brad, Cooper, Jack, Shontae and Hooch. Most of the dogs have been at the shelter for about a month or so, but Hooch has been there since August and the shelter managers say it's definitely time for him to find a loving home.

The woman who paid their adoption fees has three dogs of her own and couldn't take in anymore but wanted to give people a little extra incentive to come find their new four-legged family member.

Newberg Animal Shelter says a few applications have already come in.

The shelter manager told FOX 12 they've never had a gift like this before and it nearly brings her to tears.

"I have somebody right now who's filling out an application right now for Brad, and she said she wanted a Pit Bull for Christmas and she saw this had happened and she said 'well that's fortuitous, it's time for me to get my Pit Bull,'" said Sarah Williams-Jarred.

All of the dogs have spayed or neutered, they have their vaccinations, treatments for parasites, and a lifetime microchip.

If you would like to check the dogs out, just visit the Newberg Animal Shelter, located at 1591 S. Sandoz Road, or call to make an appointment outside of business hours, (503) 554-9285.

You can also visit their website: newberganimals.com

Williams-Jarred says she hopes on Christmas morning they're all waking up surrounded by a loving family.

