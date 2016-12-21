N. Portland man says he was target of apartment shooting

William Austermiller pointing out damage to his apartment door (KPTV)

The man who is accused of shooting two apartment managers in north Portland pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Tuesday.

According to police, Reynaldo Diaz Cabrera, 65, shot apartment managers Doris Bray, 64, and Bill Madrell, 45, after he was evicted from the Cascadian Terrace Apartments on Monday.

Tenants said they filed a number of complaints against Cabrera since before August.

William Austermiller, a tenant in the building who believed he was targeted, claiming Cabrera would start fights with him over cussing, however, Austermiller denied ever swearing at him.

Austermiller said he continuously brought complaints to the building's management.

"I told them again and again that he is going to do something and they never did anything about it," Austermiller said.

During the investigation, police discovered a bullet casing on Austermiller's pillow and a bullet hole that was left in his front door.

"If I'd been laying on the futon, had I come home, I would've been hit," said Austermiller.

FOX 12 obtained court documents that stated Cabrera was angry about being evicted. He also said he 'would not apologize for shooting those people.'

Austermiller said he plans on filing a lawsuit against the building's management.

