Molalla Police Department hands out gifts for Secret Santa event - KPTV - FOX 12

Molalla Police Department hands out gifts for Secret Santa event

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Molalla Police Department Courtesy: Molalla Police Department
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

‘Tis the season of giving and the officers of the Molalla Police Department are really getting into the holiday spirit.  

For the second year in a row, the department is participating in a Secret Santa giving event.  

The “Secret Santa” officers have been continuously pulling drivers over at random and handing out gifts in the form of $100 bills.

The officers film their encounters with drivers and have posted them on Facebook.

Police said they received charitable donations from several local businesses and private citizens to help with the event.

“We at the police department are so excited to be able to hand these gifts out to the good people of our community,” said the Molalla Police Department. “Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.”

The department said they will be posting Secret Santa videos on their Facebook page

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.