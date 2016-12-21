Molalla Police Department hands out gifts for Secret Santa event

‘Tis the season of giving and the officers of the Molalla Police Department are really getting into the holiday spirit.

For the second year in a row, the department is participating in a Secret Santa giving event.

The “Secret Santa” officers have been continuously pulling drivers over at random and handing out gifts in the form of $100 bills.

The officers film their encounters with drivers and have posted them on Facebook.

Police said they received charitable donations from several local businesses and private citizens to help with the event.

“We at the police department are so excited to be able to hand these gifts out to the good people of our community,” said the Molalla Police Department. “Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.”

The department said they will be posting Secret Santa videos on their Facebook page.

