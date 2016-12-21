Police: 7 arrests after SWAT standoff at home where guns illegally sold

Gresham police served a warrant early Wednesday morning at a southeast Portland home where detectives say guns were illegally sold.

SWAT officers descended on the house on Southeast 104 Avenue near Holgate Boulevard around 3 a.m., using flash-bang grenades and tear gas when they say occupants refused to come out.

Investigators said Anthony Freeman, 27, lives in the home and is responsible for selling the guns. Freeman is a convicted felon on parole and a self-proclaimed Brood gang member, according to investigators.

Freeman was caught hiding in a small crawl space beneath the home, according to police.

When SWAT team members entered the home, a 2-year-old child was found alone in the basement. The child was taken into protective custody.

Police said another five people were then found hiding in a crawl space. A total of 10 people were in the home at the time police arrived.

UPDATE: Gresham PD say that guns were being illegally sold out of this #PDX home on SE 104th. 7 arrested. pic.twitter.com/uSu4SfkqDT — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 21, 2016

Neighbor Casey Johnson said she wasn’t entirely surprised when she learned that police were raiding the home, describing what she called odd behavior from the neighbors who’d only been living next door for a few months.

“The strange coming and going of so many people and so many different people all the time,” Johnson said. “And how very unfriendly everyone was, and how it seemed very sneaky. They also started covering up all the windows and they added infra-red cameras and took down the lights.”

“One of the officers came by to let us know that there was some kind of a gang activity that they were in that involved guns, heroin and several other drug,” Johnson added.

Police said a loaded handgun and one rifle were seized from the home, along with a "substantial amount" of methamphetamine and heroin.

The seven people arrested were identified as Anthony Freeman, 27, of Portland; Aaron Smelser, 41, of Portland; Alexandria Kelley, 29, of Clackamas; Joseph Freeman, 26, of Portland; Crystal Ramsay, 31, of Portland; Renee Vandegrift, 37, of Portland; Diana Teleguz, 18, of Gresham.

