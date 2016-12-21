Small earthquake reported near Sublimity

A small earthquake was registered near Silver Falls State Park early Wednesday.

According to the USGS website, the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.5 occurred at about 2:53 a.m.

The quake was centered approximately 8.7 miles northeast of Sublimity at a depth of about 10.5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.

