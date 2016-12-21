Small earthquake reported near Sublimity - KPTV - FOX 12

Small earthquake reported near Sublimity

Posted: Updated:
Screenshot from USGS website Screenshot from USGS website
SUBLIMITY, OR (KPTV) -

A small earthquake was registered near Silver Falls State Park early Wednesday.

According to the USGS website, the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.5 occurred at about 2:53 a.m.

The quake was centered approximately 8.7 miles northeast of Sublimity at a depth of about 10.5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.