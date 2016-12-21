Black ice causes early-morning problems in Gorge

Multnomah County deputies responded to at least two crashes due to black ice in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday.

Cold temperatures and freezing fog attributed to icy roads in the area.

Deputies said two incidents took place within seconds of each other along I-84 near mile marker 39.

MCSO said one crash involved a pickup truck that had flipped over.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Deputies would like to remind drivers to slow down and use caution while on icy roads.

