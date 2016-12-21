Oregon State Police help rescue baby deer from frozen pond - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State Police help rescue baby deer from frozen pond

Oregon State Police and workers with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a baby deer from a frozen pond near The Dalles Wednesday.

Troopers first posted photos of the deer on social media shortly before 8:30 a.m., saying they were in the process of rescuing the animal.

A little after 9 a.m., troopers said the rescue was a success.

OSP said the deer ran into the woods after they got it off the ice. The animal didn't appear to be badly hurt.

