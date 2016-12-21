Oregon State Police help rescue baby deer from frozen pond

Oregon State Police and workers with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a baby deer from a frozen pond near The Dalles Wednesday.

Troopers first posted photos of the deer on social media shortly before 8:30 a.m., saying they were in the process of rescuing the animal.

OSP and ODFW are in the process to rescue this baby deer stranded on an icy pond near The Dalles. We will update as the story unfolds. pic.twitter.com/IAaeD1EKyU — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) December 21, 2016

A little after 9 a.m., troopers said the rescue was a success.

OSP said the deer ran into the woods after they got it off the ice. The animal didn't appear to be badly hurt.

