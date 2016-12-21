Two dogs die in Hillsboro house fire started by kitchen toaster - KPTV - FOX 12

Two dogs die in Hillsboro house fire started by kitchen toaster

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Four people had to jump out of windows to escape a house fire in Hillsboro that caused the death of two dogs.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Northeast 28th Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw heavy smoke coming from the garage of a home, with flames in the kitchen.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

A family of eight lived in the home and firefighters said four people jumped out of bedroom windows to escape. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Two dogs were found inside the home. Firefighters worked to resuscitate them before they were taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, but the dogs died as a result of the fire. 

Investigators said a toaster in the kitchen caused the fire. Firefighters said no smoke alarms were found inside the home.

Damage was estimated at $80,000.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.