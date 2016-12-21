Two dogs die in Hillsboro house fire started by kitchen toaster

Four people had to jump out of windows to escape a house fire in Hillsboro that caused the death of two dogs.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Northeast 28th Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw heavy smoke coming from the garage of a home, with flames in the kitchen.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

A family of eight lived in the home and firefighters said four people jumped out of bedroom windows to escape. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Two dogs were found inside the home. Firefighters worked to resuscitate them before they were taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, but the dogs died as a result of the fire.

Investigators said a toaster in the kitchen caused the fire. Firefighters said no smoke alarms were found inside the home.

Damage was estimated at $80,000.

