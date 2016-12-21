Timbers host expansion Minnesota United in opening game of 2017 MLS season

The Timbers will host the opening game of the 2017 MLS season at Providence Park on March 3.

The Timbers will face the expansion club Minnesota United FC.

The match will be the only one played on the opening day of the 2017 season.

The match against Minnesota United marks the sixth time the Timbers have opened at home in seven seasons in MLS, with Portland previously playing host to the Philadelphia Union (2012, 2014), New York Red Bulls (2013), Real Salt Lake (2015) and Columbus Crew SC (2016) to start its respective seasons.

The match against Minnesota marks the second time the Timbers open their home schedule against a Western Conference opponent.



Since 2011, Portland is 3-0-3 in MLS home openers, and the Timbers have logged a 27-5-16 overall regular-season record against Western Conference opponents at Providence Park since the start of 2013 season.

This year's opening night game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The complete regular-season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.