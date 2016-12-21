Police: California woman arrested after high-speed police chase in McMinnville

A woman from California was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in McMinnville, according to police.

Witnesses reported a reckless driver in a Chevrolet car approaching McMinnville on Highway 18 at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was swerving all over the road and running other vehicles off the roadway, according to police.

McMinnville Police Department officers quickly located the car on Northeast Lafayette Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

A chase ensued westbound on Northeast 19th Avenue onto northbound Highway 99W to Northwest Baker Creek Road to Pheasant Hill Road to Orchard View Road and onto High Heaven Road.

The chase ended when the suspect was blocked by a closed gate on High Heaven Road at Kane Creek Road.

Police said the suspect was going 80 mph during the chase and was periodically driving in the oncoming lane.

"Officers continually were weighing the apprehension of the driver versus the potential danger presented to the general public, prior to being able to bring the pursuit to an end," according to a statement from McMinnville police.

Katherine Kelly Foster, 37, of Long Beach, California, was arrested and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

