Police make three arrests in central Oregon child pornography investigations

Police arrested three men in connection with child pornography investigations in central Oregon.

In November, the Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section in Bend began investigating reports of online trading of images and videos depicting children being sexually abused.

On Monday morning, a search warrant was executed on the 500 block of Northwest Glass Drive in Madras.

Jeffrey Worley, 54, was arrested on charges of possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child and encouraging child sexual abuse. Additional charges may follow, according to police.

Subsequently, another warrant was served at a home on the 17300 block of Lodgepole Lane in Sunriver. At that home, police arrested 62-year-old Grover Dean Cockrum on charges of possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child, encouraging child sex abuse, first-degree sex abuse, sodomy and using a child in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators said Worley and Cockrum shared images of child pornography through electronic devices.

In an unrelated case, a months-long investigation determined child pornography was being electronically received at a Bend home on the 61400 block of Little John Lane.

A warrant was served at the home Tuesday leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Peter Jason Davis. Davis was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of online sexual corruption of a child, encouraging child sexual abuse and possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and Madras Police Department assisted in the investigations.

To report crimes involving the exploitation of children contact your local law enforcement agency or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

