Douglas Co. Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where a man is calling warning about an arrest warrant from missing jury duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect tells the residents that they need to provide information to pay bail for the warrant.

The sheriff’s office notes that they would never call about a warrant and would never request any form of payment related to bail on a warrant.

Deputies say that anyone receiving a call like this should hang up immediately, and caution that residents should always be careful if called and asked for money or personal information.

If anyone thinks they have been a victim of this scam, deputies say they should report the case to their local law enforcement.

