Second teen suspect arrested in Gresham deadly stabbing

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old in Main City Park in Gresham earlier this month.

The Gresham Police Department, working with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, brought 17-year-old Andy Santana-Mays into custody Tuesday.

Santana-Mays is being held at a juvenile detention facility, and Gresham police say he is facing a murder charge tied to the killing of James Issei Arrington on December 10.

Late last week, 16-year-old Mason Jay Meeker was also arrested on charges tied to the death. Meeker was arraigned on charges Monday.

Arrington’s body was found near a baseball field in Main City Park just after 9 a.m. on December 10. An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office showed that the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.