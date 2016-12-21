Aloha man reported missing last month found dead in crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Aloha man reported missing last month found dead in crash

By The Associated Press
A log truck driver spotted the SUV of a missing Aloha man overturned in a ravine in Washington County Wednesday, and crews found the man deceased inside the vehicle. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office) A log truck driver spotted the SUV of a missing Aloha man overturned in a ravine in Washington County Wednesday, and crews found the man deceased inside the vehicle. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
ALOHA, OR (AP) -

Authorities say an Aloha man who was reported missing three weeks ago has been found dead in a single-vehicle accident that was unreported.

Washington County deputies said Wednesday that a log truck driver reported seeing an overturned vehicle at the bottom of a ravine in the Tillamook State Forest.

The trucker thought the car might be the same one he'd seen on a missing person flier.

Authorities found 42-year-old Michael Babcock dead in the car.

Babcock had been reported missing by his family on Nov. 29.

It appears Babcock got into the single-car wreck on NW Storey Burn Road around the time he was reported missing.

Authorities had searched the area several times, but heavy snow blocked access to the rural road off Highway 6.

