Volunteers from Portland area sending aid in Aleppo

Volunteers from the Pacific Northwest are working to help people with medical problems in Syria in the midst of the refugee crisis there.

The non-profit group Medical Teams International is partnering with local health organizations to send medical supplies to meet basic health needs in Syria.

They say that with the recent siege of Aleppo there is a major need for doctors to help treat the growing number of sick or injured people. So now volunteers with MTI are sending supplies and relief their way.

They say they already have been on the ground in Lebanon and Greece, helping the refugees there, and they are now also responding in Aleppo.

Joe DiCarlo, MTI Vice President of Programs, said it’s important that people in the Northwest step up to help.

“It’s important people understand that we’re talking about real people,” he said. “I’ve sat in a tent with Syrian refugees, and I’ve seen the fear in their eyes and can only imagine the horror those eyes have seen. It just compels me, and should compel us all to action.”

MTI says they are still looking for donations, mainly of medical items, like oxygen masks, crutches, wheelchairs and stretchers.

For more information on their cause, or to make a monetary donation, visit MedicalTeams.org.

