Affidavit: Road rage suspect shot at woman trying to record him, hit 8-year-old girl

Police stopped a driver accused of firing a shot and hitting an 8-year-old girl in a road rage incident. (Source: Air 12/KPTV)

A woman attempting to record a man driving recklessly on Interstate 84 said the driver pulled out a gun, leaned toward the passenger side window of his minivan and fired one shot, hitting an 8-year-old girl in her car, according to court documents.

Joshua Eric Constantine, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree assault, reckless driving and attempt to commit a class-A felony.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. A woman said she was driving on I-84 in the area of 60th Avenue with her daughter in the backseat when a minivan nearly caused them to crash.

Court documents state the driver of the minivan was swerving in and out of traffic and pushing other vehicles off the road.

A probable cause affidavit states the woman attempted to pull up to the van to get its license plate information when she heard the shot fired.

A woman in the passenger seat of the car said she was attempting to capture video of the minivan when she saw the driver point a gun at them and fire a shot.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Another child in the backseat was not injured.

Police said a bullet hole was found near the rear passenger side door of the car and a bullet was located in the back seat.

Witnesses said the driver of the van cut across all lanes of traffic after the shooting and took the 82nd Avenue exit.

Based on witness descriptions, the van was spotted at Southeast 162nd and Stark Street. Police stopped the van and took Constantine into custody.

A probable cause affidavit states a detective spoke to a woman who is the second registered owner of the minivan and learned Constantine owns two pistols. The woman told police the guns are usually kept on a stand next to their TV, according to the affidavit, but at that time they were missing.

Court documents state Constantine takes medication for depression and uses marijuana and alcohol daily, but he stated he had not used either since the previous night.

Constantine has no known prior criminal history, according to court documents.

A witness to the shooting contacted police after seeing news reports about the incident and confirmed to officers that Constantine was the person he saw driving the minivan erratically on I-84, according to court documents.

Constantine is due back in court Dec. 30.

