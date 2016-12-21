Train collides with semi-truck in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland Fire & Rescue have responded to a crash involving a train and a semi-truck in northeast Portland Wednesday night.

Portland police said the crash happened at 5:51 p.m. at Northeast 11th Avenue and Lombard Street.

When crews arrived on scene there was significant damage to the semi-truck and several power lines.

PF&R as scene of train vs semi-truck trailer at NE 11th and Lombard. No injuries, no train derailment, multiple power lines down #alerts — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 22, 2016

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

FOX 12 spoke to Michael Gomez and Julisa Wright who were at a red light when the crash happened. Gomez says he saw the truck driver having trouble.

"It seemed like he was trying to adjust his truck but by that time the gate closed on him, the barrier that tells you to stop going on across the train tracks, it closed on his cargo area and it seemed like it trapped him in there. He went forward a little bit, got caught up and went backwards a little bit and go caught up and by that time the train was already coming," said Gomez.

Wright says the crash happened quickly and it knocked down a power line right next to them.

"It lit up the whole area. Just bright white light and we just hit the gas and went, you know, we didn’t want to get hit by any debris because we were literally right there at the red light, same intersection," said Wright.

Traffic is closed on NE Lombard from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 15th Avenue due to the crash and damaged power lines.

Pacific Power said 336 customers are affected and they have a crew on scene working on repairs.

Traffic Division officers, Union Pacific Railroad officials, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Portland Fire & Rescue personnel are at the scene to assist with the investigation and clean-up.

