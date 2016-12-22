Portland man legally in U.S. may face deportation after being released from jail

Luis Garcia and his partner Sean Sexton reunited after almost a month in jail (KPTV)

Luis Garcia was released from the Tacoma prison Tuesday night but he has a tough battle ahead of him.

After being in jail for almost a month, Garcia was released and reunited with his partner, but now he is facing the possibility of being deported.

According to Garcia, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement followed up on a previous conviction that he claimed was brought on by a domestic dispute with his then husband.

Garcia said when police came to his home that night, they found methamphetamine.

"The reason I possessed the meth was because my husband, my now dead husband, he was an addict," said Garcia. "I had the hope that he was gonna get better, that finally he was gonna let me in and have me help him."

Garcia was put in jail for the night and charged with possession.

According to documents, Garcia was released and placed on probation for 18 months.

ICE, however, got involved and he was arrested and put in jail for almost a month. He was released Tuesday night.

"When the gate opened we both started crying and he grabbed me so hard he almost knocked me over," Garcia's current partner, Sean Sexton said.

Garcia, who is a U.S. resident and nurse, is from Venezuela. He said he fears he will be deported.

"He would easily be potentially kidnapped or killed just for being gay. And for those who don't understand what that means to somebody that's a big deal to be able to be who you are," said Sexton.

Garcia is also HIV positive and told FOX 12 he will not get the proper medication if he is deported back to Venezuela.

"This is the first step of a huge battle, this is the first win of many that needs to come," said Garcia.

Garcia says his attorney is building a defense for the deportation hearing. In the meantime, Garcia and Sexton would like to thank everyone who stood by them.

