Oregon firefighter dies from injuries sustained while battling Alabama wildfires

An Oregon firefighter who was injured while battling wildfires in Alabama last month has died.

Governor Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that Ray Rubio, 52, had died at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama from injuries he sustained on November 23.

"The loss of one of Oregon's own is heartbreaking, and I extend my sincere condolences to Ray's family, friends, and the firefighting community who knew him well," Governor Brown said. "Ray will be remembered as a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to service and helping others."

Rubio was a U.S. Forest Service firefighter and Army Veteran. He served as a smokejumper, parachuting into remote areas to combat wildfires.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rubio's family. If you would like to help, visit www.gofundme.com/314xctc?ssid=821986288&pos=1

