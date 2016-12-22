Trail Blazers fall to Dallas Mavericks for fourth straight loss

Harrison Barnes had 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off a furious rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 96-95 victory that ended when Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer Wednesday night.

Deron Williams added 23 points for the Mavericks, who led by 25 early in the third quarter.

Lillard finished with 29 points, including 20 in the third period. It was Portland's fourth straight loss.

The Blazers were slow to get going for the second of a back-to-back, but Lillard paced the comeback. His reverse layup pulled Portland to 88-82 with 6:31 remaining.

