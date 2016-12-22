Woman collects over 3,000 socks to give to Portland children’s hospitals

A local woman displayed the true meaning of Christmas Wednesday afternoon by donating 1,500 pairs of socks to patients at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. And she has more to give.

Andie Proskus said she has donated socks to both Doernbecher and Shriners Hospital for Children for the past three years.

Proskus said she got the idea after spending time in the hospital while battling a neuromuscular disease.

“I once received a pair of socks that made me smile and I thought, ‘Hey, I bet a pair of fun socks would make a child smile,’” she said.

In 2015, Proskus donated 1,930 pairs of socks, split between both Shriners and Doernbecher hospitals. Her original goal was 500, but with the help of social media, Proskus received hundreds of donations from people as far away as Australia.

On Wednesday, Proskus arrived at the outpatient clinic area in Doernbecher hospital with nearly 1,500 socks for kids to pick from.

“Seeing the smiles it brought to the kids’ faces, it’s really a heartwarming feeling and makes me feel good and makes them feel good.”

Proskus said she also has 1,500 pairs to give to Shriners hospital.

Beaverton High School, Proskus’ alma mater, also held a sock drive for her, contributing about 1,600 pairs of socks.

