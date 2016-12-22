On the Go with Joe at Helen Bernhard Bakery - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Helen Bernhard Bakery

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in North Portland tasting some delicious holiday treats at the Helen Bernhard Bakery.

The bakery has been a holiday destination for 92 years.

Between thousands of cookies, fruit cakes, and specialty items like egg nog bread and gingerbread house kits, there is a treat for everyone.

Anyone who wants to submit a picture of their gingerbread house decorations can do so on the bakery's Facebook page. The entry with the most likes gets a gift certificate.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.