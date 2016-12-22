On the Go with Joe at Helen Bernhard Bakery

Joe V. was in North Portland tasting some delicious holiday treats at the Helen Bernhard Bakery.

The bakery has been a holiday destination for 92 years.

Between thousands of cookies, fruit cakes, and specialty items like egg nog bread and gingerbread house kits, there is a treat for everyone.

Anyone who wants to submit a picture of their gingerbread house decorations can do so on the bakery's Facebook page. The entry with the most likes gets a gift certificate.

