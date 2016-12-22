Oregonians set out for holiday travel - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregonians set out for holiday travel

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Millions of Americans will be traveling either by plane or by car over the holiday season, and Oregon residents are no exception.

AAA predicts the 2016 holiday season to be one of the busiest travel seasons yet, with 103 million Americans leaving home for the holidays. 

In Oregon, roughly 1.3 million people will travel on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23.

Travel experts would like to remind residents to give themselves extra time to get to the airport. Click here for a link to the Portland International Airport website.

AAA said 91 percent of travelers will drive to their holiday destinations. Drivers should be mindful of snow and ice over mountain passes. Chains are required in some spots. Visit TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions.

