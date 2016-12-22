Police: Man goes missing after exposing himself to two kids in Portland airport

A Vancouver man was arrested Monday at the Portland International Airport after he allegedly exposed himself to two children waiting inside the terminal, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but failed to show up.

Port of Portland police said 25-year-old Dale Riley II of Vancouver exposed his genitals to two kids waiting in the “A” Concourse around 9 a.m Monday.

Riley was taken into custody by Port of Portland officers shortly after the incident and was released from the Multnomah County Jail later that day.

After he failed to show to appear in court Tuesday, Portland police discovered Riley had not returned to his home in Vancouver after his release.

Police asked for the public's help in finding Riley Thursday. By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, investigators said they learned Riley traveled to Seattle on Tuesday. Officers are working with law enforcement in Washington to confirm Riley is safe.

Police said Riley was released from a southwest Washington hospital for a mental health crisis on Sunday before he was arrested by Port of Portland police on Monday. His family said he may be having a mental health crisis and is unable to care for himself or find his way home.

