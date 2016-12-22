Body found in bushes near I-205 in Vancouver

Washington State Patrol troopers were on the scene of a death investigation just off I-205 in Vancouver Thursday morning.

Troopers said an ecology crew found a body in some bushes between the northbound onramp from Mill Plain Boulevard and a Burger King restaurant.

The body appears to be that of a homeless man, investigators said.

The ramp from westbound Mill Plain Boulevard to northbound I-205 was closed due to the investigation. Troopers didn't say how long the closure would last.

The ramp from eastbound Mill Plain Boulevard remained open.

