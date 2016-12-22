Sheriff: Burglar killed by deputy in Ridgefield had two loaded guns, large knife

A felon with a long criminal history who was shot and killed by a deputy in Ridgefield pulled a loaded gun on the deputy and was carrying a second gun and a large knife, according to investigators.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning on the 300 block of Northwest 289th Street.

Details about the incident were released Thursday.

Deputy Steve Fox, 49, a 20-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office, responded to a report of a prowler.

A homeowner told FOX 12 when he left his home, a man kicked in a side door and asked the homeowner's wife for help getting his car out of a nearby field. The woman called 911.

Investigators said Fox located the suspect, later identified as Paul J. Kolar, 37, standing outside a Jeep SUV in an adjacent field.

As Fox approached, investigators said Kolar pulled a handgun, raised it in a "threatening manner," and pointed it directly at the deputy.

Fox drew his service weapon sidearm and fired at Kolar. Kolar was shot several times and collapsed.

Immediately following the shooting, officers from Ridgefield and La Center arrived at the scene and provided first aid to Kolar. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Fox was not injured.

Detectives said the pistol Kolar pointed at Fox was loaded and he was also carrying a second loaded gun and a large knife.

Investigators said Kolar was in the process of burglarizing out buildings near the shooting scene and the SUV he was driving had been reported stolen out of La Grande. Stolen property from other burglaries was also recovered at the scene.

Kolar was a transient with a long criminal history, according to deputies.

"There is little doubt Deputy Fox's quick reaction when threatened with deadly force by this armed and dangerous individual likely saved Deputy Fox's life," said Sheriff Chuck Atkins in a statement released Thursday.

Fox was placed on paid leave, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting.

